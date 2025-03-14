Jerusalem Post
Rubio says South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US, accuses him of hating America

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 14, 2025 23:58

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that South Africa's ambassador to the US is no longer welcomed in the United States.

He accused Ebrahim Rasool of "race-baiting" and claimed he hated both the United States and its president, Donald Trump.

"We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA," Rubio said in a post on X.

