Rubio says South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US, accuses him of hating America

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that South Africa's ambassador to the US is no longer welcomed in the United States.

He accused Ebrahim Rasool of "race-baiting" and claimed he hated both the United States and its president, Donald Trump.

South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country.Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS.We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.https://t.co/mnUnwGOQdx — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 14, 2025

"We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA," Rubio said in a post on X.