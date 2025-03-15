Jerusalem Post
Gaza hostage deal talks have 'failed,' Hamas official tells BBC Arabic

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 15, 2025 15:44

Discussions on the continuation of a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal have failed, Hamas and Palestinian officials told BBC Arabic on Saturday.

Talks were carried out throughout the weekend, with an Israeli delegation visiting Doha for talks, while a Hamas delegation visited Cairo for updates on the negotiations.

 Dr. Tarek Fahmy, a professor of political science, told the BBC that despite a lack of movement in talks, he does not believe fighting will continue in the same capacity it did before the recent ceasefire.

Fahmy stressed he believed "there will be no resumption of the war, despite reports that Israel is preparing to launch qualitative strikes" after the ceasefire expires.

