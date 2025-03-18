European and Middle East countries condemn Israeli strikes on Gaza

Countries across Europe and the Middle East condemned Israel's resumption of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

France condemned Israeli strikes on Gaza, adding it was calling for an immediate halt to the violence, the French Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.

Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, added that there was a need for Gaza ceasefire talks to resume, while also condemning the strikes.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry called on the international community to step in to stop what it described as crimes against the Palestinians while denouncing the airstrikes "in the strongest terms."

Hamas-run Palestinian health authorities claim Israeli airstrikes killed more than 400 people, threatening the complete collapse of a two-month ceasefire as Israel vowed to use more force to free hostages held by Hamas. Hamas terrorists seen in Gaza City, February 28, 2025 (credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

'Israel is breaching int'l law by cutting off Gaza aid'

Earlier, on Monday, the UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, accused Israel of "breaching international law" during a House of Commons debate, condemned Israel's halting of aid into the Strip, calling it "appalling and unacceptable" and adding that aid should never be used as a political tool.