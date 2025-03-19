Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mahmoud Khalil calls himself political prisoner after US immigration arrest

By REUTERS

Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University Palestinian graduate student who the Trump administration is seeking to deport for his role in pro-Palestinian protests, called himself a political prisoner on Tuesday, in his first direct comments since his detention.

The detention of Khalil, a US permanent resident, has been condemned by multiple human rights groups as an assault on free speech and due process. Over 100 Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives have questioned the detention's legality in a letter to the administration of Republican President Donald Trump.

Justice Department lawyers say Khalil, 30, was subject to deportation because Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined his US presence could have "adverse foreign policy consequences."

At least 10 US strikes target areas in Yemen
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 12:54 AM
Israel reportedly conducts airstrike east of Gaza City
By MAARIV
03/18/2025 10:51 PM
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against Shin Bet chief's dismissal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 10:16 PM
Ukraine would support proposal to stop energy infrastructure strikes
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 10:09 PM
Survey shows 44% of Pakistanis support trade relations with India
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/18/2025 09:56 PM
Haredim protest at El Al Junction, police blocks roads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 09:47 PM
Foreign Minister Sa'ar holds talks with European counterparts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 09:29 PM
Southwest jet passed less than 200 feet behind business jet in February
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 09:14 PM
United jet suffered navigation parts failure before injury incident
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 08:31 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visits Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 08:14 PM
Government to meet Tuesday at 9 p.m.
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/18/2025 06:34 PM
IDF updates defense guidelines for Gaza border area, Western Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 06:24 PM
Poland and Baltic nations plan to withdraw from landmine convention
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 05:31 PM
UN chief: Cyprus talks 'constructive', parties agree to meet again
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 05:02 PM
Israeli military publishes footage of strikes in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 04:45 PM