Turkey detains Erdogan's main rival on array of charges

Turkish authorities detained President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival on Wednesday on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist group, in what the main opposition party called "a coup attempt against our next president."

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), faces two separate investigations that also include charges of leading a crime organization, bribery and tender rigging.

Imamoglu's party was poised within days to name him its challenger to Erdogan, who has run Turkey for more than two decades. The two-term mayor is widely seen as competitive in any future poll.

In a video he shared on his X account, Imamoglu said he would not give up and would continue standing straight in the face of pressure. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

According to a statement by the Istanbul prosecutor's office on the first investigation, a total of 100 people including journalists and businessman are suspected to be involved in the criminal activities related to certain tenders awarded by the municipality.

PKK alignment

It said that a second investigation charged Imamoglu and six others with aiding the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

The detention came a day after Istanbul University annulled Imamoglu's degree, which if upheld would block him from running in presidential elections. The next vote is set for 2028 but it must come earlier if Erdogan wants to run again.

The Istanbul governor's office decided to ban all meetings and protests in the city for four days.