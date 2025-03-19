IDF, Shin Bet kill six senior Hamas terrorists over past 24 hours

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) conducted "dozens" of attacks on terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the military confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

During these attacks, six senior terrorists were killed, including the holder of the security portfolio in Hamas's Political Bureau, Yasir Herev.

The military added that Herev was involved in "promoting and directing terrorist plots against the State of Israel" and was "a close associate of leadership figures, including Yahya Sinwar."

Another senior terror figure killed in the attacks was Muhammad al-Jamasi, chairman of the terror organization's emergency committee, who is linked with directing terror attacks against Israel.

These two terrorists may have been killed in strikes early on Tuesday morning. This is because the remaining four terrorists who were confirmed killed on Tuesday were also mentioned in Wednesday's statement. The four Hamas officials killed in an Israel Air Force strike. March 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The four were: Issam al-Da'alis, who has served as Hamas’s political Gazan prime minister, Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the director-general of Hamas's Interior Ministry and related terror forces, Bahjat Abu Sultan, operational chief of Hamas's internal security apparatus, and Hamas justice minister Ahmed Omar al-Hatta.

It is therefore likely that the six terror figures were killed during the same period, but that Israel was not able to independently verify the death of the aforementioned two until more recently.

Timeline of renewed strikes on Gaza Strip

On Monday night, the IDF began striking the Gaza Strip in a move that the Prime Minister's Office said was in response to Hamas's refusal to release the hostages still held in Gaza.

On Tuesday morning, Hamas claimed that over 400 people have been killed and over 600 injured, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians.

The IDF said on Tuesday night that it could not yet corroborate the real totals of those killed and injured and how many were Hamas versus civilians.

On Wednesday afternoon, the military reported that they struck a Hamas military site in northern Gaza where "preparations were being made to fire projectiles" at Israel.

"In addition, the Israeli Navy struck several vessels in the coastal area of Gaza. These vessels were intended to be used for terrorist activities by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad," the military added.

The IDF later on Wednesday afternoon denied claims that it struck a UN compound in Deir el-Balah.