IDF announces expansion of limited ground operation in Gaza Strip

The IDF expanded its ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Thursday morning, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter.

Adraee warned Gaza residents not to move along the Salah al-Din Road and said that movement from the North to the South would only be permitted via the Rashid Road (along the seafront).

"The IDF does not intend to harm you. For your safety, it is forbidden to approach IDF forces in the defensive zone and in any place where they are deployed," Adraee added.