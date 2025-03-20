Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF announces expansion of limited ground operation in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 20, 2025 10:46

The IDF expanded its ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Thursday morning, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter.

Adraee warned Gaza residents not to move along the Salah al-Din Road and said that movement from the North to the South would only be permitted via the Rashid Road (along the seafront).

"The IDF does not intend to harm you. For your safety, it is forbidden to approach IDF forces in the defensive zone and in any place where they are deployed," Adraee added.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Macron announces release of Olivier Grondeau from detention in Iran
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 08:40 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Golan Heights, sounds of explosions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2025 08:36 AM
Army nears taking control of Presidential Palace from RSF group
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 08:20 AM
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Gaza, Ukraine peace process
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 01:13 AM
Trump to sign order to shut down Department of Education
By REUTERS
03/20/2025 12:51 AM
Beit Shemesh mayor attacked, car vandalized
By MAARIV
03/20/2025 12:42 AM
University of California sets hiring freeze in anticipation of Trump cuts
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:22 PM
Turkish foreign minister, Hamas official discuss situation in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 11:18 PM
US says 'bridge proposal' on table for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 09:11 PM
Protester run over at Jerusalem protest, evacuated to hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2025 08:29 PM
White House says it has moved beyond US-Ukraine minerals deal
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 07:59 PM
White House: Trump agreed to help Zelensky locate air defenses in Europe
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 07:45 PM
Trump's letter to Iran included deadline for nuclear deal
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 07:11 PM
Israel Katz to visit US in April
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/19/2025 07:06 PM
Strikes hit Houthi stronghold in Yemen's Sana'a, residents say
By REUTERS
03/19/2025 06:52 PM