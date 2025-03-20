Jerusalem Post
Germany reopens Syria embassy in cautious thaw with Islamist leaders

By REUTERS

Germany reopened its embassy in Syria on Thursday, marking a revival of diplomatic ties under a new leadership in Damascus that is facing humanitarian and security problems as it tries to rebuild the country after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock oversaw the official resumption of operations at the embassy during a visit to the Syrian capital, officials from her delegation said.

Germany is home to a large Syrian population following an influx of refugees in the last decade and has sought to send a message of cautious engagement with the new rulers while also urging respect for minorities' rights.

The embassy has a small political team on the ground and will continue to expand its presence in line with the situation locally, the officials said.

Due to security concerns and limited space, visa and consular matters would continue to be handled from Beirut in neighboring Lebanon, they added.

Baerbock first met Syria's new de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the start of the year, one month after Islamist rebels led by his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) toppled President Assad following more than 13 years of civil war.

Earlier this month, clashes between Assad loyalists and the country's new rulers killed more than 1,000 people, mostly civilians, according to a war monitoring group.

German officials said they could play more of a role in stabilizing the country when located locally, adding that staff posted to Syria would develop diplomatic contacts and push for an inclusive political transition.

