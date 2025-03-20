IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas counterintelligence chief

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 20, 2025 17:25
Rashid Gachgoach.
Rashid Gachgoach.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) eliminated Hamas's chief of counterintelligence, Rashid Gachgoach, in an air strike, the military and the agency said in a joint announcement on Thursday. 

Gachgoach was crucial to catching Palestinians cooperating with Israel, a key arena both for strategic and tactical conflicts between the sides.

As such, he was a key member of Hamas's intelligence and terror planning command structure.

The terrorists eliminated by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in recent days.
The terrorists eliminated by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in recent days. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF also named multiple other-level senior Hamas officials who it assassinated on Thursday. 

Other terrorist eliminated

Among those it named was Ismail Abd al-Aal, a central figure in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Weapons Smuggling Unit who managed the terror group's smuggling operations. 



