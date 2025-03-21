Jerusalem Post
Sudanese army seizes control of presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan TV and military sources say

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 21, 2025 08:35

The Sudanese army seized full control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on Friday, Sudan TV and military sources said, in one of the most significant advances in a two-year-old conflict threatening to fracture the country.

The army was conducting search operations in areas around the palace in pursuit of members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the sources said.

The RSF was not available for comment.

The paramilitary group quickly took the palace and most of the capital at the outbreak of war in April 2023, but the Sudanese Armed Forces have, in recent months, staged a comeback and inched towards the palace along the River Nile.

The RSF, which earlier this year began establishing a parallel government, maintains control of parts of Khartoum and neighboring Omdurman, as well as western Sudan, where it is fighting to take over the army's last stronghold in Darfur, al-Fashir.

Capturing the capital could hasten the army's full takeover of central Sudan and harden the east-west territorial division of the country between the two forces.

Both sides have vowed to continue fighting for the remainder of the country, and no efforts at peace talks have materialized.

The war erupted amid a power struggle between Sudan's army and the RSF ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.

