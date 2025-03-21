IDF kills Hamas military intelligence head in southern Gaza

Israeli security forces killed Hamas's military intelligence head, Osama Tabash, in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet announced in a joint statement on Friday.

Tabash also served in Hamas's surveillance and targeting unit.

Tabash was a senior Hamas terrorist and had held numerous senior positions in Hamas, including a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade. He had been involved in and directed multiple terror attacks, including the 2005 suicide bombing at the Gush Katif junction in the Gaza Strip, which killed Shin Bet coordinator Oded Sharon.

What did he do for Hamas?

Tabash was responsible for "formulating Hamas's combat strategy on the ground, including coordinating the intelligence of Hamas's military wing in southern Gaza and leading their activities in the area."

Over the past year, he was involved in force-building efforts for Hamas and "worked to rebuild its military capabilities following the damage it sustained during the war."

The surveillance and targeting unit that he ran is responsible for collecting visual intelligence to create targets for Hamas in Israel and in the Gaza Strip.

He was also responsible for planning and coordinating targets and infiltration points during the October 7 massacre in southern Israeli communities.

Throughout the war, he also led Hamas's surveillance unit and gathered intelligence and monitored IDF operations, directed attacks at IDF troops and "played a key role in shaping Hamas's perception of the IDF and its activities."