Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Columbia agrees to government demands in bid to restore funding

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 21, 2025 23:17

Columbia University has agreed to a series of changes demanded by the Trump Administration as a precondition for restoring $400 million in federal funding the government pulled this month amid allegations that the school tolerated antisemitism on campus.

The university released a memo outlining its agreement with President Donald Trump's administration hours before an extended deadline set by the government was to expire.

Columbia acquiesced to most of the administration’s demands in a memo that laid out measures including banning face masks on campus, empowering security officers to remove or arrest individuals, and taking control of the department that offers courses on the Middle East from its faculty.

The Ivy League university's response is being watched by other universities that the administration has sanctioned as it advances its policy objectives in areas ranging from campus protests to transgender sports and diversity initiatives.

The administration has warned at least 60 other universities of possible action over alleged failure to comply with federal civil rights laws related to antisemitism. It has also targeted at least three law firms that the president says helped his political opponents or helped prosecute him unfairly.

IDF strikes military bases in central Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 12:08 AM
Gunmen fire at Iraqi consulate in Istanbul; no casualties reported
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 11:14 PM
Pope Francis must relearn to speak after oxygen therapy, cardinal says
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 10:42 PM
Avalanche at ski resort in France kills Israeli man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 10:08 PM
IDF strikes rocket launcher in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 09:08 PM
US monitoring Syrian authorities as it determines policy, State Dept say
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 08:35 PM
Haifa apartment catches fire due to Shabbat candles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 07:05 PM
Two rockets fired from northern Gaza, red alert sirens sound in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 04:37 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu asks to postpone court testimony next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 12:21 PM
Chief of Staff Zamir, Shin Bet chief Bar hold situational assessment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 12:20 PM
Hamas says it is still discussing US envoy Witkoff's Gaza proposal
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 12:15 PM
Kremlin says Iran has right to peaceful nuclear energy
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 12:08 PM
Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced, UNRWA say
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 11:57 AM
IDF reservist seriously wounded by terrorist gunfire in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 10:40 AM
Avigdor Liberman blames Israeli gov't for decline in IDF reserve duty
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 09:59 AM