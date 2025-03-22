IDF will respond accordingly, Katz says on rockets from Lebanon

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel will respond to three rockets that were fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning.

"We will not tolerate attacks on Galilee communities from Lebanon. Our commitment to their security stands firm—that is exactly what will be," Katz said.

"Metulla and Beirut will be treated the same. The Lebanese government is fully responsible for any fire originating from its territory. I have instructed the IDF to respond accordingly."

His statements came after the IDF intercepted three rockets from Lebanon.

Sirens were activated in Metulla in Israel's North as a result of the launches.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.