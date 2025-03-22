IDF will respond accordingly, Katz says on rockets from Lebanon

"We will not tolerate attacks on Galilee communities from Lebanon. Our commitment to their security stands firm—that is exactly what will be," Katz said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 22, 2025 09:02
DEFENSE MINISTER Israel Katz appears at a committee meeting in the Knesset on Tuesday. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
DEFENSE MINISTER Israel Katz appears at a committee meeting in the Knesset on Tuesday.
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel will respond to three rockets that were fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning.

"Metulla and Beirut will be treated the same. The Lebanese government is fully responsible for any fire originating from its territory. I have instructed the IDF to respond accordingly."

 His statements came after the IDF intercepted three rockets from Lebanon.

Sirens were activated in Metulla in Israel's North as a result of the launches.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.



