Hamas chose not to demilitarize and accept 'bridging proposal,' Witkoff says

Hamas had every opportunity to demilitarize and accept the bridging proposal, but "they elected not to," US special envoy Steve Witkoff stated on Sunday to Fox News.

Hamas "is the aggressor here," Witkoff added. "So this is on Hamas. The United States stands with the state of Israel."

Hamas is responsible for the renewed fighting in Gaza after rejecting efforts to move forward with what had been an "acceptable deal," Witkoff added.

Concerning Iran, Witkoff stated that they cannot gain access to a nuclear weapon, saying, "It cannot happen, and it will not happen."

He also stated that the US and Iran should sit down and see if the two countries can reach the "right place through diplomacy."

Witkoff also expressed optimism ahead of high-stakes talks to end the war in Ukraine and said that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted peace.

What is the bridging proposal?

The US State Department said on Wednesday there was still "a bridge proposal on the table that would extend the ceasefire" in Gaza, but the opportunity for it was "closing fast."

"Right now, we still have a bridge proposal on the table that would extend the ceasefire and see the release of five live hostages, including American Edan Alexander. It would also see the release of a substantial number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails," a State Department spokesperson said, blaming Palestinian Hamas militants.

"The opportunity is still there, but it's closing fast."