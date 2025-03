The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck a key Hamas terrorist who was operating within the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, they announced in a joint statement on Sunday. Compound inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis the IDF struck, March 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The strike was conducted following an intelligence-gathering process and with precise munitions, according to the joint statement.

The military reportedly targeted Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas's political bureau in Gaza and head of the organization's finances, according to Israeli media.