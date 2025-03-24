Man killed, another wounded in suspected shooting terror attack near Yokne’am

A 75-year-old man was killed and another wounded in a suspected terror shooting attack that occurred at HaTishbi Junction on Highway 66 near Yokne’am on Monday, police and Israel's emergency response service Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

MDA paramedics initially provided medical treatment to the man in critical condition. However, MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller later said that the 70-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Paramedics also treated a 20-year-old individual in moderate condition.

המחבל רץ חמוש ויורה בנוסעים - ומנוטרל | תיעוד הפיגוע סמוך ליקנעם עילית@ItayBlumental (צילום: שימוש לפי סעיף 27 א') https://t.co/9ObwcGcIz0 pic.twitter.com/jTKSZc5mXi — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 24, 2025

Police said it had received a report of a suspected terror attack and noted the terrorist had been thwarted by police forces on site.

Police added that according to initial reports, the terrorists arrived near a bus stop and rammed into civilians, subsequently opening fire at them.

Paramedics arrive at the scene

MDA paramedic Moshiko Amsalem recounted what he saw upon arrival at the scene. "We were called to the scene of an attack at a bus stop at Tishbi Junction. Upon arrival, we immediately saw two injured individuals—one, a 75-year-old in critical condition with penetrating injuries, and another, a 20-year-old in moderate condition, also with penetrating wounds. Two people were wounded in a suspected shooting attack that occurred near Yokne'am on Monday, Magen David Adom (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"We immediately began providing medical treatment, including stemming the bleeding and bandaging the wound," he added.

This is a developing story.