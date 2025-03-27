Hagari: Politicians must not attack IDF; Haredim must join IDF now, not in future years

The political class must avoid dragging the IDF into their politics, IDF Chief Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said on Thursday in his outgoing speech in Tel Aviv, moments before he passed command over to incoming chief Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin.

Hagari said that the IDF must “be left above and outside of all debate and disagreement. Anything else endangers the ability to accomplish its role” of protecting Israel.

The IDF chief spokesperson said that the state must immediately draft all of those who are eligible, an obvious reference to the haredi sector, and not wait for years into the future.

“Our fighters are fighting now, not just in a few years,” he stated in an obvious shot at the government’s plan to spread the integration of haredim into the IDF over seven years.

Bidding farewell

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir bid farewell to Hagari on Thursday. Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Hagari was the person who brought the difficult news and the good news to the public every evening, all with courage, sensitivity, and composure," Zamir said.

The chief of staff wished success to the incoming IDF spokesperson, Brig.-Gen Effie Deffrin.