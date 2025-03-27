Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says

Iran has sent a response through Oman to US President Donald Trump's letter that had urged it to reach a new nuclear deal, the state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, citing the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Our policy is still to not engage in direct negotiations while under maximum pressure and military threats; however, as it was the case in the past, indirect negotiations can continue," IRNA cited Araghchi as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said that Tehran has not closed all doors to resolve its disputes with the United States and is ready for indirect negotiations with Washington.

Tehran has so far rebuffed Trump's warning to make a deal or face military consequences. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the message deceptive, and Araghchi said talks are impossible unless Washington changes its "maximum pressure" policy.

"The Islamic Republic has not closed all doors. It is ready for indirect negotiations with the United States in order to evaluate the other party, state its own conditions, and make the appropriate decision," Kharrazi said, according to state media.

"Our response includes a letter in which we detailed our views on the current situation and Mr. Trump's letter," Araghchi said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump seen over an Iranian flag (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Two-month deadline

Last week, Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that included a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear deal, according to one US official and two sources briefed on the matter, the Jerusalem Post previously reported.

“President Trump made it clear to Ayatollah Khamenei that he wanted to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program diplomatically – and very soon – and if this were not possible, there would be other ways to resolve the dispute,” NSC Spokesman Brian Hughes told the Post.

Sources described Trump's letter as "tough," offering the possibility of negotiations while warning of consequences if Iran refuses the offer and continues its nuclear program, the Post reported. The letter specified that Trump was not seeking open-ended talks and included the two-month deadline to finalize a deal, two sources confirmed.

Before the letter was sent to Iranian officials, the White House briefed US allies—including Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—on its contents, according to a US official and a knowledgeable source.