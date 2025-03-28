IDF intercepts rocket in North after sirens sound in Kiryat Shmona

Rocket sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding area starting at 7:50 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

Alerts were also triggered in Margaliot, Tel Hai, and Misgav Am.

The military said two rockets had been fired from Lebanon, with one being intercepted and the other impacting within Lebanese territory.

יירוטים נצפו באזור קריית שמונה, אחרי שהופעלו התרעות@rubih67 (צילום: עודד דיין) pic.twitter.com/izN6xYdxPS — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 28, 2025

No injuries reported

Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said it had not received reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.