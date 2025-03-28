IDF intercepts rocket in North after sirens sound in Kiryat Shmona

Alerts were also triggered in Margaliot, Tel Hai, and Misgav Am. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 28, 2025 08:08
View of an interception following the rocket sirens which sounded in Kiryat Shmona. March 28, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
View of an interception following the rocket sirens which sounded in Kiryat Shmona. March 28, 2025.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Rocket sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding area starting at 7:50 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

Alerts were also triggered in Margaliot, Tel Hai, and Misgav Am. 

The military said two rockets had been fired from Lebanon, with one being intercepted and the other impacting within Lebanese territory. 

No injuries reported

Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said it had not received reports of injuries. 

This is a developing story.  



Related Tags
Israel
Hezbollah
IDF
Lebanon