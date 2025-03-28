Security forces arrest eight terror suspects, one shot in leg, during overnight operation

Counterterrorism Unit police officers arrested two wanted suspects in Jenin and shot one who tried to run away during an overnight operation guided by the Shin Bet, the police said in a Friday statement.

During the operation, the officers, along with IDF troops from the Menashe Brigade, arrested suspects who they said were involved in terror activity in the Jenin area.

One was arrested in his home, and the other was shot in the leg after he tried to escape and was then arrested.

Explosive devices were thrown at them when they were leaving the area. There were no injuries to the forces.

Eight arrested during operation

During the operation, the IDF, police, and Border Police officers operated in the Jenin area and arrested six wanted suspects and found and confiscated an M16 rifle, a vest, magazines, and ammunition.

Earlier on Friday, observers from the 636 Unit identified terrorists trying to smuggle weapons by hiding them near the Khirbet Jabara village in the Ephraim Brigade sector. The forces who responded to the seen found a hunting rifle and confiscated it.