Hostage families lead prayer for hostage return outside Ron Dermer's home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Families of hostages led a prayer for the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity on Sunday outside Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's home in Jerusalem.

"Minister Dermer, the responsibility is in your hands. Your highest mission is to bring about a comprehensive agreement to save 59 lives - to rescue them from the very real and immediate danger of death and disappearance," they stated. 

   
Netanyahu asks to cancel day of testimony this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2025 09:55 AM
Ukraine destroys 65 out of 111 Russian-launched drones in attack
By REUTERS
03/30/2025 09:15 AM
Border Police officers kill terror attack suspect in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2025 08:22 AM
Man drowns while swimming in sea at Haifa beach
By YOAV ETIEL
03/30/2025 12:45 AM
Iraq agrees to supply Lebanon with fuel for six months
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 04:39 PM
Israel sends experts to Thailand after earthquake for rescue work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 04:20 PM
US Embassy in Syria tells citizens to leave immediately
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 02:05 PM
Former Church of England leader says abuse scandal was 'overwhelming'
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:45 PM
Myanmar quake deaths rises to 1,002, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 08:58 AM
Earthquake toll in Myanmar rises to 1,644 deaths, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 06:36 AM
Russian drone attack kills four, injures 19 in Ukraine's Dnipro
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 03:14 AM
Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will get earthquake aid
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:36 AM
Swedish journalist jailed in Turkey on terrorism, insult charges
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 11:28 PM
Somalia offers US exclusive control of air bases, ports - letter
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 10:05 PM
Trump says he has spoken to Myanmar, will provide earthquake assistance
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 09:01 PM