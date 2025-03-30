Hostage families lead prayer for hostage return outside Ron Dermer's home

Families of hostages led a prayer for the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity on Sunday outside Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's home in Jerusalem.

תפילת ראש חודש נערכה הבוקר מול ביתו של השר רון דרמר בהובלת משפחות חטופים. המשפחות אמרו בהצהרה מול ביתו: "השר דרמר, האחריות בידיך. משימתך העליונה - הבאת הסכם מלא להצלת 59 נשמות, להצלתם מסכנת מוות וסכנת היעלמות ממשית ומיידית"@NOFARMOS pic.twitter.com/wZe6dze8Zf — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 30, 2025

"Minister Dermer, the responsibility is in your hands. Your highest mission is to bring about a comprehensive agreement to save 59 lives - to rescue them from the very real and immediate danger of death and disappearance," they stated.