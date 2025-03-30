Missile fired from Yemen triggers sirens across central Israel, Jerusalem area

The IDF intercepted a ballistic missile that was launched from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory, the military said on Sunday.

Starting at 10:41 a.m., the launched missile triggered rocket sirens across central Israel, the Shfela, and Jerusalem areas.

Alerts sounded in Tel Aviv, Holon, and Yavne, ranging as far north as Herzliya and as far south as Telem in the West Bank.

Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom, said it had not received reports of injuries. Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

US strikes Houthi targets

The US has recently carried out widespread attacks against the Houthis in Yemen.

On Friday, CENTCOM announced the US Air Force launched several strikes against the Iran-backed terror group.

This is a developing story.