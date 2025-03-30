Police arrest Israeli minor over ISIS allegiance, planning terror attack

Police arrested an Israeli citizen earlier this month on suspicion that he had pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned a terror attack within Israeli territory, Israel Police said.

The 17-year-old minor, a resident of Jisr e-Zarka, swore allegiance to the terror group a number of times in recent months and planned to carry out the terror attack in the Menashe region, police added. An indictment has been filed against him.

The police also said it had found in the suspect's possession documents relating to the production of explosives.

In November 2024, a serious indictment was filed against a 24-year-old from the same community for terrorism offenses, incitement, and affiliation with ISIS. Muhammad Amash, a student at a technical college in Be'er Sheba, was also arrested in a joint police and Shin Bet operation after suspicions were raised that he had pledged allegiance to ISIS. According to Israeli media reports, his trial remains ongoing. Jisr e-Zarka (credit: Walla)

Continued pledges to ISIS

According to a senior police official, the two security agencies are continuing efforts to thwart terrorism in Israel.

"The arrest of the minor who planned to carry out an attack is the result of precise intelligence work and a swift response by the security forces. Anyone who chooses the path of terror will be caught, arrested, and brought to justice," the police official said.

A senior Shin Bet official added: “This case joins a series of arrests carried out against Israeli citizens who planned to engage in terrorist activity in Israel. The trend of Israeli citizens becoming involved in terrorism and espionage is extremely serious, and the security establishment will take strong action against those involved.”

In late December, Israel Police and the Shin Bet arrested a 16-year-old resident of southern Israel on suspicion of committing offenses inspired by terrorist organizations.

The individual identified with ISIS, planned to fight for the terror group abroad, and considered establishing an ISIS cell in Israel to carry out attacks against Jews, according to the police statement for the case.

In August, a doctor at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba who pledged allegiance to ISIS was arrested and indicted.

The doctor had previously treated wounded IDF soldiers. Beersheba resident Muhammad Azzam, 34, originally from Nazareth, had reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, according to Israel Police.

An investigation found that he had been reading ISIS-affiliated extreme online content since 2014, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The Shin Bet detained Azzam, an Israeli citizen, for questioning in July on suspicion of engaging in activities inspired by ISIS.

Darcie Grunblatt contributed to this report.