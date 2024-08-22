Israeli doctor pledges allegiance to ISIS

In a joint operation, the police and the Shin Bet have arrested a doctor at Soroka Medical Center who pledged allegiance to ISIS, and an indictment has been filed against him, Israel Police reported Thursday morning.

The Shin Bet arrested the Israeli citizen for questioning in July on suspicion of engaging in activities inspired by ISIS.

The Beersheba resident, Muhammad Azzam, 34, originally from Nazareth, works as a doctor at Soroka Medical Center.

Revelations of the investigation

He joined ISIS as a member and pledged allegiance to the organization, the investigation by the Shin Bet and the Negev region central unit in the Southern District revealed.

The investigation also revealed that he was reading ISIS-affiliated extreme online content for an extended period. Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba (credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Southern District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against him on August 8, 2024, following the investigation.