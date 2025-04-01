Knesset plenary to meet to discuss reappointing Smotrich as finance minister

The Knesset plenary will convene on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. to reappoint Bezalel Smotrich as Finance Minister, KAN reported on Tuesday, after the Religious Zionist Party leader resigned from the government to make space for a party member at the Knesset.
