Three journalists, Shirit Avitan Cohen from Israel Hayom, Nir Dvori from N12, and Suleiman Maswadeh from Kan, are expected to give open testimony to the Israel Police on Thursday regarding the "Qatargate" case.
Three journalists to give testimony to police relating to 'Qatargate'
By REUTERS04/03/2025 09:35 AM
By REUTERS04/03/2025 09:13 AM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS04/02/2025 09:23 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 08:10 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 07:04 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 05:33 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 05:09 PM
By WALLA!04/02/2025 05:05 PM