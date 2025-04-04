Hamas says live hostages held in areas IDF attempting to evacuate

Half of the living hostages are in the areas that the IDF has attempted to evacuate recently.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 4, 2025 21:38
Abu Obaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, gestures as he speaks during an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2019 (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Abu Obaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, gestures as he speaks during an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2019
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Half of the living hostages are in areas that the IDF has attempted to evacuate recently, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement on Friday.

"We have decided not to move these captives from those areas and to keep them under strict security measures - but their lives are in extreme danger," he said.

"If Israel is concerned for the lives of these hostages, Netanyahu must immediately enter negotiations for their release," he continued. "The Netanyahu government bears full responsibility for the lives of the hostages. If it truly cared about them, it would have honored the agreement signed in January, and most of them would likely already be home."

Living hostages

A week ago, Israel conveyed its counteroffer to the Gaza deal mediators in full coordination with the US, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, following reports that Hamas agreed to the Egyptian proposal to release five live hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a series of consultations following the proposal received from the Gaza deal negotiators.

The five hostages would be released in exchange for renewing the ceasefire in Gaza until after Passover and beginning negotiations on a long-term ceasefire, an Israeli official told Walla.

In early March, Hamas said it was only willing to release one living hostage, Edan Alexander, and return four bodies of hostages with dual citizenship in exchange for extending the ceasefire by 50 days.



