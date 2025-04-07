Jerusalem Post
Visas of five Harvard students, graduates revoked amid pro-Palestinian protest crackdown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 7, 2025 01:13

Three Harvard students and two recent graduates have had their student visas revoked as part of the Trump administration’s decision to deport international students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, the Harvard Crimson reported on Sunday, citing an email from the Harvard International Office to international students.

“We are not aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them, but we understand that comparable numbers of students and scholars in institutions across the country have experienced similar status changes in roughly the same timeframe,” the email said.

