Netanyahu to cabinet: Negotiations underway with two countries to absorb Gazans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the security cabinet on Wednesday that negotiations are underway with two large countries to absorb large numbers of Gazans who will emigrate voluntarily.

Netanyahu continued that Israel knew in advance about the US talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program, and the US wanted to know what a good agreement was from Israel's perspective.

The prime minister said that there is goodwill in the US to reach a solution on the issue of tariffs and that Israel is committed to reducing the trade deficit with the US.

At the end of the discussion, he instructed that a trade delegation be sent to the US in the coming days, headed by the Finance Ministry, to continue discussing the tariffs with the American administration.