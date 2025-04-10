The High Court of Justice rejected a petition filed by families of hostages that demanded the restoration of electricity to the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Ynet reported.
High Court rejects hostage families' petition to restore electricity to Gaza
By REUTERS04/10/2025 02:27 PM
