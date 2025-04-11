Jerusalem Post
Witkoff-Putin meeting ends after more than four hours, Russian media say

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 11, 2025 22:44

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff that focused on settling the Ukraine conflict concluded late on Friday after more than four hours. The Kremlin posted a photo on its website of the two men shaking hands, saying the meeting had taken place.

"The theme of the meeting -- aspects of a Ukrainian settlement," it said. Russian news agencies said the meeting lasted more than four hours.

Interfax news agency said Witkoff, President Donald Trump's envoy for the Middle East who is increasingly involved in Russian affairs, had left the site of the talks - the presidential library in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city.

Tass news agency said Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev had returned to a hotel in the city.

