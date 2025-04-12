Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF establishes Morag Corridor, separating Khan Yunis and Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Golani and the 188th Brigades established the Morag Corridor to divide Rafah from Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Saturday. The 36th Division’s troops completed the establishment of the Morag route, separating the Rafah and Khan Yunis Brigades.

"Throughout operations in the past week and a half, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled underground tunnel routes and Hamas terror infrastructure, and completed the encirclement of Rafah", the IDF announced.

The IDF stated that it will continue working to establish operational control over the central route and conduct counter-terrorism operations in the area.

Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 09:23 AM
Khalil al-Hayya led Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:57 AM
Israel investigates brother of Bat Yam bus bomber terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:08 AM
Two Israeli nationals beaten by security guards, arrested in Spain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 07:30 AM
Trump says physical exam went well
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:15 AM
Trump says bond market had 'a little moment' that he solved quickly
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:13 AM
Two men indicted for antisemitic attack in Berlin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 02:24 AM
US military academies end race consideration in admissions
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 02:07 AM
US warns airline passengers without REAL ID could be denied boarding
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 02:03 AM
Pennsylvania man charged over threats to kill Trump, immigration agents
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 01:59 AM
Measles cases in Texas rise to 541, state health department says
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 01:56 AM
US human rights advocates sue to block Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecut
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 12:31 AM
Trump wants Congress to make daylight saving time permanent
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:45 PM
Russian envoy Dmitriev calls Putin-Witkoff talks 'productive'
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:37 PM
Trump ends protected status for thousands of Afghans, Cameroonians
By REUTERS
04/11/2025 11:35 PM