IDF establishes Morag Corridor, separating Khan Yunis and Rafah

The Golani and the 188th Brigades established the Morag Corridor to divide Rafah from Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Saturday. The 36th Division’s troops completed the establishment of the Morag route, separating the Rafah and Khan Yunis Brigades.

"Throughout operations in the past week and a half, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled underground tunnel routes and Hamas terror infrastructure, and completed the encirclement of Rafah", the IDF announced.

The IDF stated that it will continue working to establish operational control over the central route and conduct counter-terrorism operations in the area.