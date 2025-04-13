Yair Netanyahu to Macron: 'Screw you! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!'

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responded on Saturday to a post on X by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he outlined his position on Gaza.

The post called for the independence of multiple French territories and an end to French neo-colonialism in Africa.

Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa! https://t.co/Vwa3a8fN2c — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) April 12, 2025

Yair responded to Macron's clarification by saying "Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!"