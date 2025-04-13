Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yair Netanyahu to Macron: 'Screw you! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responded on Saturday to a post on X by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he outlined his position on Gaza.

The post called for the independence of multiple French territories and an end to French neo-colonialism in Africa.

Yair responded to Macron's clarification by saying "Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!"

Senior Russian diplomat calls US-Iranian nuclear talks 'encouraging'
By REUTERS
04/13/2025 12:44 AM
IDF orders evacuation of Nuseirat neighborhoods due to impending attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 11:28 PM
Hamas negotiating delegation depart for Cairo
By AMIR BOHBOT , LIRAN AHARONI
04/12/2025 11:25 PM
IDF battalion holds Passover Seder inside Syrian territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 10:46 PM
Clashes reported between IDF, Palestinians near Kalkilya in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/12/2025 10:23 PM
Rocket intercepted by IAF after sirens sounded near the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 09:16 PM
Second round of Iran-US talks likely next Saturday, Iranian FM says
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 06:44 PM
Israel Fire and Rescue extinguish fire near Church of the Holy Sepulchre
By ALON HACHMON
04/12/2025 06:10 PM
Russia's Sergey Lavrov, Turkey's Hakan Fidan talk Middle East, Black Sea
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 03:39 PM
Katz to Gaza residents: 'IDF to expand across most of Gaza'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 01:55 PM
Russia: Ukraine attacked energy infrastructure 5 times in 24 hours
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 01:17 PM
Flood warnings issued for Dead Sea, Jordan River areas on Sunday, Monday
By YOAV ITIEL
04/12/2025 12:56 PM
Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured
By REUTERS
04/12/2025 09:23 AM
Khalil al-Hayya led Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:57 AM
Israel investigates brother of Bat Yam bus bomber terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2025 08:08 AM