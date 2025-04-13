Jerusalem Post
Mayor of Ukraine's Sumy says over 20 dead from Russian missile strike

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 13, 2025 12:04

Over 20 people were killed by a Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, its acting mayor Artem Kobzar said. "The Russians hit the city of Sumy with missiles, killing civilians," Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said in a post on X.

Andriy Kovalenko, a security official who runs Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, highlighted that the strike came after US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow. "Russia is building all this so-called diplomacy ... around strikes on civilians," he wrote on Telegram.

