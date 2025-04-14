Jerusalem Post
Hamas agrees to additional hostage release, agreement in final stages - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas has agreed to the release of additional hostages in two stages, as well as to provide up-to-date information on the remaining hostages, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday night.

Mediators are currently in the final stages of drafting the ceasefire agreement, with the US striving to reach an agreement before the end of this month, according to Al Arabiya.

The discussion on expelling Hamas's top leadership from Gaza has been postponed to a later date, and Al Jazeera also reported that the US would pressure Israel to accept the new proposal.



