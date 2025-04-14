Russia says it hit Ukrainian officers' meeting in Sumy

Russia said two of its missiles had hit a meeting of Ukrainian military officers on Sunday in the city of Sumy, where Ukraine said Russian strikes had killed 34 people and wounded 117.

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of using civilians as human shields by placing military facilities and holding events involving soldiers in the centre of a densely populated city. There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the "human shield" accusation.

The defence ministry said its forces had fired "two Iskander-M tactical missiles at the meeting venue" of what it called an operational tactical group of Ukraine's armed forces.