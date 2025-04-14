Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says it hit Ukrainian officers' meeting in Sumy

By REUTERS

Russia said two of its missiles had hit a meeting of Ukrainian military officers on Sunday in the city of Sumy, where Ukraine said Russian strikes had killed 34 people and wounded 117.

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of using civilians as human shields by placing military facilities and holding events involving soldiers in the centre of a densely populated city. There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the "human shield" accusation.

The defence ministry said its forces had fired "two Iskander-M tactical missiles at the meeting venue" of what it called an operational tactical group of Ukraine's armed forces.

European rights watchdog says it's worried about Turkey
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 03:11 PM
Hamas agrees to release nine hostages, pressure exerted to release more
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/14/2025 02:21 PM
UN nuclear watchdog chief Grossi due in Tehran on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 01:10 PM
Russia says Ukraine repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 12:44 PM
Jenin resident tells police brother armed with knife plans terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 11:42 AM
Greece signs deal to buy anti-ship missiles from France
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:26 AM
Greek urban guerrilla group claims attack on Hellenic Train
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:07 AM
France says Algeria threatening to expel diplomatic staff
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:03 AM
Yair Lapid addresses uranium enrichment in Middle East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 10:49 AM
Putin is 'mocking' Trump's goodwill with Ukraine attacks, Poland says
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 09:54 AM
EU foreign policy chief urges 'maximum pressure' on Russia over Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 09:15 AM
Eight Pakistanis killed in southeastern Iran
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 08:16 AM
EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 08:09 AM
Russian drone attack sparks petrol station fire in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 08:02 AM
Japanese PM, bank chief, warn of heightened uncertainty from US tariffs
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 05:37 AM