Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, along with plans for Gaza, during a Monday phone call, Palestinian state-run WAFA News Agency reported Monday.

Abbas emphasized the "urgent need for a ceasefire and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid" into the Gaza Strip.

Abbas also stated his "firm rejection" of the plan to relocate Gazans from the Strip.

This is a developing story.