Lebanese President Aoun: We support returning to the 1949 Armistice Agreement with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon supports returning to the 1949 armistice agreement with Israel.

The 1949 Armistice Agreements were signed between Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria and were part of the end to the hostilities of Israel's 1948 war.

In the agreement made with Lebanon, Israel consented to withdraw from the area that it occupied in southern Lebanon, and an armistice line was created that followed the former international boundary between Lebanon and Palestine, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

This is a developing story.

