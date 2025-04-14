Trump: 'We will solve Iran problem'

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that dealing with the Islamic Republic will be easy.

In a meeting with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Trump said "we've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one."

Trump asserted that the Islamic Republic "wants to deal with us, but they don’t know how." He added that "Iran could be a great country as long as it doesn’t have nuclear weapons" and emphasized his administration's position on a nuclear Iran.