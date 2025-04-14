Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump: 'We will solve Iran problem'

By AMICHAI STEIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 14, 2025 19:28

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that dealing with the Islamic Republic will be easy. 

In a meeting with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Trump said "we've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one."

Trump asserted that the Islamic Republic "wants to deal with us, but they don’t know how." He added that "Iran could be a great country as long as it doesn’t have nuclear weapons" and emphasized his administration's position on a nuclear Iran.  



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
EU plan to end Russian oil and gas imports due out in May
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 07:25 PM
Iraq says Iran minister confirms next round of US talks to be held in It
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 07:00 PM
Turkey to begin restoration work on dome of Hagia Sophia
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 06:50 PM
Lebanon President Aoun: We support return to 1949 Armistice Agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 06:33 PM
Shin Bet, PID investigate new security incident under gag order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 06:03 PM
OpenAI is preparing to launch new AI models as soon as this week
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 05:47 PM
IDF enters Jenin hospital against orders, arrests Palestinian teen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 05:18 PM
Israel has right to defend itself, but current actions are not proportio
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 04:48 PM
PA President Abbas, French President Macron discuss Israel's ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 04:33 PM
European rights watchdog says it's worried about Turkey
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 03:11 PM
UN nuclear watchdog chief Grossi due in Tehran on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 01:10 PM
Russia says Ukraine repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 12:44 PM
Jenin resident tells police brother armed with knife plans terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2025 11:42 AM
Greece signs deal to buy anti-ship missiles from France
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:26 AM
Greek urban guerrilla group claims attack on Hellenic Train
By REUTERS
04/14/2025 11:07 AM