IDF kills senior aide to Hamas Gaza Brigade cmdr. in Gaza strike

The IDF killed Nukhba terrorist Mahmud Ibrahim Hasan Abu Hisirah, a senior aide to the commander of Hamas's Gaza Brigade, in a strike in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Wednesday.

Abu Hisirah was killed in a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation a few days ago, the IDF stated.

The military noted that in recent years and throughout the war, Abu Hisirah served as the aide to Izz al-Din Haddad, the Gaza Brigade commander within the terror group, helping in preparations for the October 7 massacre.

July 2014 attack

In July 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, Abu Hisirah was part of a terror cell that infiltrated into the Nahal Oz area via an underground tunnel and fired an anti-tank missile at a post guard, killing five soldiers.

In the attack, Sergeant Daniel Kedmi, Sergeant Barkai Yishai Shor, Sergeant Erez Sagi, Sergeant Dor Deri, and Sergeant Nadav Raymond were killed. An additional soldier was wounded in the attack.