Time names Noa Argamani in its 100 most influential people of 2025 list

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani was named in Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year on Wednesday.

Argamani, who was held captive by Hamas after being abducted from Israel on October 7, 2023, was listed on 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2025' by Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff.

"The video of Noa Argamani on Oct. 7, 2023, is forever seared into my soul. She was joyfully dancing with so many others at the Nova music festival when Hamas launched its brutal terrorist attack. As she was kidnapped into Gaza on a motorcycle, her harrowing expression became a symbol of the pain and trauma Jews worldwide, myself included, continue to feel," Emhoff, who is Jewish, wrote. "Noa was held hostage for 245 days, a period she called 'a pure hell.' Since her rescue, she has shown extraordinary courage and humanity in speaking out for the remaining hostages, including her ­partner Avinatan Or."

Or remains captive in Gaza, along with nearly 60 others.