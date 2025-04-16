Jerusalem Post
Zoom down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

By REUTERS

Video-conferencing platform Zoom Communications services were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users reported interruptions accessing the Zoom web portal, as well as the application. Some users also reported login issues.

"We continue to investigate the domain name resolution issues on the zoom.us domain that is affecting multiple services," the company said.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed there were nearly 67,280 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom as of 3:01 p.m. ET.

