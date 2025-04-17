Netanyahu's office fails to deny Trump stopped Israeli strike on Iran nukes

Iran’s nuclear program has been delayed by nearly a decade due to a series of overt and covert operations directed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement released Wednesday.

Netanyahu directed "countless overt and covert operations" that have been instrumental in preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear arsenal. These efforts, the statement claimed, have set back Iran's nuclear program by nearly ten years.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has led the global campaign against Iran’s nuclear program for over a decade—even when others dismissed the threat, calling it a 'political spin' and labeling the prime minister 'paranoid,'" the statement read.

US President Donald Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favor of negotiating a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing administration officials and others with information on the matter.

The PMO emphasized that the delay was made possible by Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining a firm and often controversial stance on Iran, despite facing considerable opposition both at home and abroad.

“As the prime minister has stated repeatedly: Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” the statement said. An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Netanyahu has avoided denying that Trump had blocked the strike.

Israel planned on attacking Iranian nuclear sites

Trump's decision came after discussions on whether to provide support to the Jewish state or follow a diplomatic course, with some in Washington favoring a more hawkish approach. In contrast, others were dubious that a strike could destroy the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.

However, an agreement was ultimately obtained, deciding against military action as Iran consented to talks.

The president told Israel of his decision earlier in April, according to the report, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Washington visit.

Israel had made plans, according to the report, to attack Iranian nuclear sites next month, with the IDF prepared to carry them out with US endorsement.

This endorsement would be key to the success of Israel's plan which would require US help, rendering Israel's ally a key agent in the attack.

The NYT report said that multiple officials briefed on Israel's plans and confidential discussions inside the Trump administration who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that Israel long planned to attack Iranian nuclear facilities, including "rehearsing bombing runs and calculating how much damage it could do with or without American help."

This was escalated as support within the Israeli cabinet for a strike grew after Iran suffered a "string of setbacks" in 2024 such as the April 14 ballistic missile attack on Israel when most of their missiles were unable to penetrate American and Israeli defenses, as well as the attacks on Hezbollah, the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule over Syria cutting off a prime weapons smuggling route for Iran, the destruction of air defense systems in Iran and Syria, and that of facilities that Iran uses to make fuel for its ballistic missiles.

Senior Israeli officials reportedly updated American counterparts on a plan that would have combined a commando raid on underground nuclear sites with a bombing campaign, with Israel hoping that American aircraft would aid in the bombing.

However, Israeli military officials stated that the commando operation would not be carried out until October, with Netanyahu needing it carried out more quickly, NYT added.