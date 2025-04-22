Harvard University sues Trump administration

Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the federal government agencies that had frozen its grants and contracts and threatened its tax-exempt status and ability to host international students, according to a Monday filing to the Massachusetts District Court seeking injunctive relief from the measures leveled in response for the Ivy League School's rejection of President Donald Trump administration's antisemitism and radicalism reform demands.

The lawsuit charged that the Trump administration exceeded its statutory and constitutional authority when it engaged in arbitrary and capricious threats of withholding almost $9 billion in federal grants and contracts to coerce Harvard into surrendering control, in violation of its First Amendment rights.

In a Tuesday statement Harvard University President Alan Garber argued that the law required that the federal government engage with the institution regarding alleged civil rights issues on campus, but instead had engaged in overreach to control practices such as teaching and hiring practices.

"The government has cited the University’s response to antisemitism as a justification for its unlawful action," said Garber. "As a Jew and as an American, I know very well that there are valid concerns about rising antisemitism. To address it effectively requires understanding, intention, and vigilance. Harvard takes that work seriously. We will continue to fight hate with the urgency it demands as we fully comply with our obligations under the law. That is not only our legal responsibility. It is our moral imperative."

The Trump administration has withheld government funding from Harvard, Columbia, and other universities in response to their tolerance of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in what the administration has labeled a failure to control antisemitism on campus. AN AERIAL BANNER reading ‘Harvard hates Jews’ flies over the campus at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last year. Zionist students in the Diaspora today demonstrate a courage Israelis will never need, the writer asserts. (credit: Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters)

Harvard pushed back against the Trump administration, rejecting demands for control of its student body, faculty, and curriculum, saying that would cede control of the university to the government.

"The tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution's ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries and innovative solutions," Harvard's lawyers wrote in a filing on Monday.

51-page complaint filed in US district court

The complaint, which contained 51-pages, was filed in a United States district court and asked the court to declare the $2.2 billion freeze from the administration as unlawful, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Harvard claimed that the federal government unlawfully halted billions of dollars in research funding in an effort to coerce changes to its leadership structure, academic offerings, and hiring policies. The university contends that the funding freezing infringes on its First Amendment rights by attaching ideological conditions to the receipt of federal support.

Harvard also charged federal agencies with sidestepping due process required under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, asserting that the Department of Health and Human Services revoked grants without proper legal grounds. According to the university's legal team, the funding suspension is unrelated to antisemitism or compliance with Tile VI regulations.

"Under whatever name, the Government has ceased the flow of funds to Harvard as part of its pressure campaign to force Harvard to submit to the Government's control over its academic programs," the lawyers said. "That, in itself, violates Harvard's constitutional rights."

Garber asserted that the Trump administration escalated it demands on April 11 as part of a broader push against Harvard, using antisemitism concerns on campus as a cover for political pressure.

"Before taking punitive action, the law requires that the federal government engage with us about the ways we are fighting and will continue to fight antisemitism," he wrote. "Instead, the government's April 11 demands seek to control whom we hire and what we teach."