Mossad agents behind Hezbollah beeper operation to light torch in Independence Day ceremony

Three Mossad operatives who led the beeper operation in Lebanon have been selected by Transportation Minister Miri Regev to be torchbearers for the 77th Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl on Tuesday.

One of the operatives, 'R,' 49, led all operational activities in her role, including commanding the beeper operation.

Her role also included the deployment of agents and the establishment of cover companies. Additionally, she coordinated and synchronized operational activities between various channels throughout the operation.

‘D,’ a lead in the Mossad’s Technology Division for Operations, led a team that dealt with many of the technological challenges of the beeper operation, ensuring the operation’s secrecy over time, as well as its synchronization, strength, and accuracy.

‘N,’ an officer in the Intelligence Directorate, led the intelligence response in collaboration with many of the intelligence and collection personnel, from the conceptualization of the beeper operation, through its development and planning, to its exceptional execution. A TORCH burns on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

An operation that will go down in history

"The three Mossad operatives, along with their colleagues in the organization, are behind this groundbreaking operation that will go down in history for its operational achievements worldwide,” Regev said with regard to the decision.

“The surprise detonation of thousands of beeper devices across Lebanon, along with thousands of additional communication devices the following day, shattered the morale of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. These operations were planned to create a significant blow to the enemy's fighting spirit as part of a broader and joint campaign with the IDF for its defeat."