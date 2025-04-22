Family of hostage Rom Braslavski publishes uncensored clips from PIJ video

Gaza hostage Rom Braslavski's family has approved the release of several uncensored clips from the video the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group recently published, Ynet announced on Tuesday.

In the uncensored clips, Braslavski states that he had been sick for half of his captivity.

"Look at what is happening to my body – I am scratching all day and I am in pain all day. I don’t know what this illness is," he said.

"I have no family, my mother sits at home, torn, crying all day, twenty-four hours. My October 7 has not ended, and it will never end in my life. It will not end.”

Braslavski was a guard at the Nova festival on October 7

Braslavski was taken from the Nova music festival, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. He was 19 at the time of his abduction and is now 21.

The new segment published by the Braslavski family.

Braslavski’s cousin, Adam Hajj, told KAN a day after Rom’s birthday in December that he “was a security guard at the festival” and that “he stayed behind to save people.

“For more than a year, we haven’t had a single shred of information about what’s happening to him,” the report quoted him as saying, “whether he’s eating or drinking, or if he’s even being warmed.”

After watching the video on Wednesday, Braslavski’s relative told Walla, “Thank God we finally see him. I was very emotional. Until now, everything was shrouded in uncertainty; nothing was certain. But the big question that remains is – when was the video made?”

"It's shocking! A disgrace to the State of Israel. It's shocking that I have to see this on Telegram like everyone else. Not Nitzan Alon, not Gal Hirsch, not Bibi, no one is picking up the phone," Braslavski's mother, Tami, told Ynet after the uncensored video was released.