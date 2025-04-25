Israel's oldest Holocaust survivor passes away on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The oldest Holocaust survivor in Israel, Nechama Grossman, passed away at the age of 110 on Thursday, the Arad Municipality announced on Friday morning.

Nechama Grossman death coincided with Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel.

Just two days earlier, the Jerusalem Post mentioned Grossman in a report about the Claims Conference's new demographic projections.

Her son, Vladimir Shvetz, said "my mother is one of the world's oldest Holocaust survivors."

He added that his mother had lived through the worst of humanity and she survived. She raised her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren with the message that unchecked hatred cannot win.

“We must remember her story, remember the Holocaust, remember all the survivors, and learn from it so that her past does not become our future,” said Shvetz.

Her funeral is set to take place on Friday at 15:00 in the cemetery in Arad. Eve Kugler at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Eve Kugler

Eve Kugler, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor who was scheduled to march in the March of the Living on Thursday, also passed away on Thursday.

Kugler was born in 1931 in Germany and was 7 years old on Kristallnacht.

In 2019, she received the British Empire Medal for this activity for her role in Holocaust remembrance and Holocaust education.

The March of the Living paid tribute to Kugler following her death, saying: “The March of the Living family are devastated by the loss of our dear friend. Eve has been travelling to Poland with March of the Living UK since the very beginning. She has spoken to thousands of participants and her testimony has inspired generations.