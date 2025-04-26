IDF soldier, Border Police officer killed in combat in the Gaza Strip

Captain Ido Voloch, an officer in the Armored Corps, was killed in battle while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Additionally, Corporal Neta Yitzhak Kahane, an officer in the Border Police, was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Police announced.

Cpt. Ido Voloch, 21, from Jerusalem, served as an armored corps officer and platoon commander in the 46th Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

Cpl. Kahane, 19, from Eitan, served in the Border Guard South undercover unit (Mista'aravim).

According to the IDF's tally, their deaths raise the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 849.

Some 409 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.