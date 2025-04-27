Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Over 200 rabbis, religious leaders sign petition to bring hostages home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

More than 200 rabbis and religious leaders across all Jewish denominations signed a petition Sunday demanding that the Israeli government return the hostages “immediately, even if it means stopping the fighting right away." 

"Our ears are attentive to the cries of the hostages and their families, who are suffering the torments of hell. We will not stand by our neighbors' blood. The supreme value of the sanctity of life requires focusing all efforts on reaching an agreement for the release and return of all hostages from Gaza,” the statement read.

“Our demand stems from deep concern for the cohesion of Israeli society and its ability to rehabilitate if the return of the hostages is not placed at the top of the priority list. As religious and community leaders, our demand is: Bring back the hostages now, even at the cost of ceasing combat."



