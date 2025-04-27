Fires break out in Ramat Gan, along Nahal Prat trail, east of Jerusalem

Five fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in the vicinity of Ramat Gan's Safari Park on Sunday afternoon.

An additional fire broke out along the Nahal Prat trail in the Ein Prat Nature Reserve, east of Jerusalem.

Firefighters are also currently at the scene in Nahal Prat, aiming to rescue "numerous hikers" in the area.

Magen David Adom announced that there have been no casualties.

בשעה 15:07 התקבל דיווח במוקד 101 של מד"א במרחב ירושלים על שריפה בוואדי קלט, בין כפר אדומים לאלון.חובשים ופרמדיקים של מד"א שנמצאים בסמוך למוקד השריפה, מאבטחים את פעולות הכיבוי, ומדווחים על מטיילים שנמצאים במקום ומפונים בשלבים אלו. בשלב זה ללא נפגעים.עדכון בהמשך במידת הצורך. — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) April 27, 2025

However, topographical issues are causing logistical issues to the Fire and Rescue Authority, according to reports in Israeli media.

IDF aids in rescue operation

The IDF sent a battalion from the Home Front Command to assist in Nahal Prat, according to KAN News.

Helicopters have also been sent to assist in rescue operations, according to Walla.

This is a developing story.