Fires break out in Ramat Gan, along Nahal Prat trail, east of Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 27, 2025 16:26
A fire truck responds to the fire in Nahal Prat, east of Jerusalem, April 27. 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
Five fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in the vicinity of Ramat Gan's Safari Park on Sunday afternoon.

An additional fire broke out along the Nahal Prat trail in the Ein Prat Nature Reserve, east of Jerusalem. 

Firefighters are also currently at the scene in Nahal Prat, aiming to rescue "numerous hikers" in the area.

Magen David Adom announced that there have been no casualties.

However, topographical issues are causing logistical issues to the Fire and Rescue Authority, according to reports in Israeli media.

IDF aids in rescue operation

The IDF sent a battalion from the Home Front Command to assist in Nahal Prat, according to KAN News.

Helicopters have also been sent to assist in rescue operations, according to Walla.

This is a developing story.



